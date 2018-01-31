Suraj Pal Amu has resigned from primary membership of BJP. (File | ANI)

GURGAON: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

The BJP leader is infamous for offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film Padmaavat.

Amu was also arrested on January 25 for making the controversial statement.

However, the Gurugram Police granted him bail on Tuesday.