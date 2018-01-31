KOCHI: Shafeena Yusuff Ali, founder and chairperson of Tablez, received this year’s Indo-Arab Women Entrepreneurship award at the ‘Come on Kerala’ event held at the Sharjah Expo ceremony in UAE on Wednesday.

“I am honoured to receive this award. To be recognised among such wonderful women who have made a mark for themselves and created remarkable change in the lives of those around them is very special. The recognition will allow our company to continue to lead and innovate and we look forward to achieving even greater heights,” said Shafeena Yusuff Ali.

The winners were chosen by a jury consisting of noted personalities and business leaders from both India and the Arab world.

The award had been instituted to recognise the Indian and Arab women entrepreneurs who have turned their passion into reality and created a mark through the exemplary work carried out in support of the local economy and society.

Brand retailer Tablez, has diverse interests in fashion, speciality retail and food and beverages and has introduced world-renowned F&B, toys, lifestyle and apparel brands to Gulf Cooperation Council and India.

Tablez operates 50 outlets globally, owns franchise rights of world-class brands such as Toys R Us, Babies R Us, Springfield, Women’secret, Cold Stone Creamery, Famous Dave’s, Galito’s, Sugar Factory, Genghis Grill and Pancake House.