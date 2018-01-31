KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said the Trinamool Congress has to play a major role in building a better India in the days to come, a statement seen as a hint at the party aiming to play a significant part in national politics.

She criticised the BJP government at the Centre over the alleged growing intolerance in the country, farmer suicides and rise in prices of essential commodities, and asked party leaders to launch campaigns every weekend against these issues.

"The TMC will not only play a role in rebuilding Bengal, but our party has also to play a role in nation building.

Trinamool workers must dedicate themselves to building a better society and nation at large.

"We have to focus on character building and creating awareness among the youth," Banerjee told the party's extended core committee here.

"The BJP must answer to people on issues like FRDI bill, farmers' distress, price rise, withdrawal of railway projects.

Nobody knows the limit of intolerance of BJP. They are deciding what someone will eat or not. Who are they to decide that?" the West Bengal chief minister asked.

The Congress and the CPI(M) are silent against the BJP as they are only busy criticising the TMC government and its policies, Banerjee said.

BJP is the "richest party of the country" followed by the Congress and the CPI(M), while the TMC is the "poorest" party, she claimed.

"What they (the Congress and the CPI(M)) have earned during their rule they are using it to survive now when they are not in power. The BJP is spending a huge amount of money in Bengal, but the Congress and the CPI(M) are silent about it," the TMC chief said.

She claimed that due to lack of funds, her party could not contest elections properly in Tripura.

Referring to the state budget that will be placed today, Banerjee said it would be development centric.

"Union Budget will be presented tomorrow. They will present an election-centric budget. Our budget is development-centric. We have seen how mismanaged the economy of the country has been in the last few years," she said.

Criticising the role played by a section of the media, Banerjee alleged the media is always busy targetting smaller parties.

"When the BJP spends crores, why does the media remain silent? Why do they target only smaller parties? A section of the media has bad intention. They will always criticise and never highlight the positive things. This is a cheap and dirty game," she said.

With an eye on the upcoming panchayat polls, Banerjee said 8,000 km more roads will be constructed in the districts.

"Panchayat election will be held within the next few months. All pending work must be completed in due time. We have already constructed 23,000 km roads in rural areas. 8,000 km new roads will be built. We have constructed 25 lakh houses for the poor. We will distribute additional five lakh houses," she said.

Sending out a strong message against a section of party workers allegedly involved in infighting, Banerjee said she would take stern action against those involved in it and trying to weaken the party.