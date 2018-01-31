Tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana
By IANS | Published: 31st January 2018
Last Updated: 31st January 2018
SRINAGAR: Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes and work places in Jammu and Kashmir after a strong earthquake with its epicentre in Afghanistan jolted the state on Wednesday.
Officials said there were no immediate reports of loss to life or property. The tremors lasted a few seconds.
Tremors were felt in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday.
People in Chandigarh also experienced the earthquake which lasted a few seconds. The tremors were felt around 12.45 p.m.