SRINAGAR: Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes and work places in Jammu and Kashmir after a strong earthquake with its epicentre in Afghanistan jolted the state on Wednesday.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of loss to life or property. The tremors lasted a few seconds.

Tremors were felt in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday.

People in Chandigarh also experienced the earthquake which lasted a few seconds. The tremors were felt around 12.45 p.m.