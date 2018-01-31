SRINAGAR: Delhi and several parts of northern India experienced tremors on Wednesday following an earthquake on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck at a depth of 190 km in the Hindu Kush region.

The tremors, lasting a few seconds, were also felt in Delhi and the adjoining region, forcing people to run out of their homes and offices. Delhi Metro immediately halted operations - briefly.

No damage was reported in Delhi and the National Capital Region.