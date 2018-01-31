JAMMU: Two labourers were trapped when a landslide took place during digging to lay cables along the Mansar road in the mountainous belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and were rescued later, police said today.

The labourers, of a private company, were digging a five feet deep canal to lay cables, suddenly there was a landslide in the mountainous belt on the Samba-Mansar road at village Satah in the district yesterday, they said.

The two labourers were trapped, they said, adding the Mountaineering Rescue Team of Police came to the spot and undertook rescue operation and brought them out.

One was safely rescued, while the other received minor injuries and was hospitalised, the police said.