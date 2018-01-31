NEW DELHI: The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS has urged Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to set up a high-level inquiry into the alleged foul play in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for post-graduate courses, held earlier this month.

According to the RDA, privacy of the details of candidates as given in the NEET application forms has been compromised and passed on to private medical institutions.

The NEET was conducted on January 7.

"Right from the day students filled their application forms, they have been receiving calls and messages from various private medical colleges, luring them to join their institutions. This itself puts a question mark on the confidentiality maintained by the National Board of Examination (NBE)...

"How is the information of students who applied for the test reaching private medical colleges," RDA AIIMS President Harjit Singh Bhatti asked in a statement.

The resident doctors' body also stated that when the results were declared, the NBE released the scores of individual candidates but did not disclose the rankings or the merit list.

"Students are receiving phone calls claiming that they would improve their rankings if they pay Rs 5 lakh. What's most shocking is that these callers also have all the details of candidates including their permanent address and Aadhaar number...," said Bhatti.

"And all this when, according to the NBE, the merit list is still not prepared and could take two more weeks," added the RDA AIIMS president.