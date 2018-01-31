LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government today announced employment on compassionate ground to dependants of martyred jawans of armed forces and central para military forces, whose domicile is in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting headed by the chief minister.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, state Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said, "It has been decided that dependants of jawans of armed forces and central para military forces who attain martyrdom while discharging their duties, will be given jobs on compassionate ground. This will be a tribute to the martyrs from the state government".

The minister said the government also gave its approval to install e-pass machines at 80,000 fair price shops in the state.

By June, all fair price shops in the state will be linked with this facility, thus putting a break on ration pilferage, he added.