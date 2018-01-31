NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a report to the Centre giving details of the communal violence in Kasganj, where one person was killed and two others were injured, and the steps taken so far, an official said today.

The state government's report contains details about the arrests made by the UP Police and circumstances leading to the death of the lone victim Chandan Gupta.

The government conveyed to the Union home ministry that the police are investigating the case and all facts are being ascertained to know if the violence was pre-planned.

Besides the death of one person and injury to two others, at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched during the clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Republic Day.

As many as 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence while security forces are maintaining a tight vigil.