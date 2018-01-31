In a video that has reportedly surfaced from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, a group of men are seen on a road, armed with guns, clubs and sticks.

On Republic Day, communal clashes broke out during a 'Tiranga Yatra' here and a youth named Chandan Gupta was shot dead.

The video which was shot from a rooftop also has several gunshots sounds. According to sources, police are probing the video in order to find out those behind the clashes.

The violence broke out on Friday, after a 'Tiranga Yatra' was taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists to mark the 69th Republic Day.

However, the clashes started after an argument took place between two groups when the yatra was passing through a Muslim neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, visuals of 21-year-old Chandan Gupta riding on a bike as part of the Yatra is also among the videos that have emerged from Kasganj.

Last video of Chandan Gupta, Tricolour in hands, Proudly raising ‘Vande Matram & Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan, If this agitates violence, There is something wrong with the society. #Kasganj pic.twitter.com/BtndhzeUwU — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) January 30, 2018

Gupta is among those bikers who are driving at a high speed, with the riders holding national flags and saffron ones. The men can be heard shouting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki jai".

The Centre had yesterday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the situation in Kasganj district. The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the situation and measures taken to ensure peace in the district.