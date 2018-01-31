In a video that has reportedly surfaced from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, a group of men are seen on a road, armed with guns, clubs and sticks.

On Republic Day, communal clashes broke out during a 'Tiranga Yatra' here and a youth named Chandan Gupta was shot dead.

The video which was shot from a rooftop also has several gunshots sounds.

According to sources, police are probing the video in order to find out those behind the clashes.

The violence broke out on Friday, after a 'Tiranga Yatra' was taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists to mark the 69th Republic Day.

ALSO READ: Bareilly District Magistrate summoned, sought explanation for Facebook posts on Kasganj clashes

However, the clashes started after an argument took place between two groups when the yatra was passing through a Muslim neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, visuals of 21-year-old Chandan Gupta riding on a bike as part of the Yatra is also among the videos that have emerged from Kasganj.

Last video of Chandan Gupta, Tricolour in hands, Proudly raising ‘Vande Matram & Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan, If this agitates violence, There is something wrong with the society. #Kasganj pic.twitter.com/BtndhzeUwU — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) January 30, 2018

Gupta is among those bikers who are driving at a high speed, with the riders holding national flags and saffron ones. The men can be heard shouting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki jai".

The Centre had yesterday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the situation in Kasganj district. The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the situation and measures taken to ensure peace in the district.