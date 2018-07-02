Home Nation

Maharashtra: Mumbai civic body seizes 1507 kg plastic since ban

PTI file image of a plastic bag used for representational purpose only

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized 1507 kg plastic and collected Rs 1,96,5000 as fine since the plastic ban was implemented in the state.

On June 23, the BMC launched a drive against the plastic and formed various teams to conduct raids at various places. Anyone who was found using plastic was imposed with a fine.

A complain authority has been formed at every ward for those who refused to pay the fine. And, a case will be registered against those who refused to pay the fine.

On March 23, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification, imposing a ban on the manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all plastic materials like plastic bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermocol items.

On April 13, the Bombay High Court had called the ban 'reasonable'.

