Jharkhand: Life imprisonment for Anosh Ekka in a murder case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A Simdega Court on Tuesday pronounced life imprisonment to Kolebira MLA Anosh Ekka in a case related to the murder of a para teacher Manoj Kumar in 2014.

With this, Ekka becomes 4th MLA to be disqualified from the membership of Jharkhand Assembly, after being sentenced jail term of more than two years during the last 3 years.

As Ekka is currently lodged at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi allegedly for plotting the murder of the then Tamar MLA Ramesh Singh Munda in connivance with the People's Liberation of Federation of India (PLFI) rebels, the sentencing was pronounced by the Court through video-conferencing.

Earlier also, Silli MLA Amit Mahto, Gomia MLA Yogendra Mahto and Lohardaga MLA Kamal Kishore Bhagat have been disqualified in Jharkhand after their convictions by Ranchi, Ramgarh and Lohardaga Courts respectively.

"Court of Additional District Judge Neeraj Srivastav on Tuesday pronounced life imprisonment to Anosh Ekka and also slapped a fine of Rs 1, 70000 under different sections he was convicted on Saturday," said Ekka's Counsel Shamim Akhtar. The Court had found him guilty under sections 364, 302 and 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code as well along with 27 Arms Act on Saturday, he added.

"As per the direction of Court, the fine amount collected from the convict will be given to the wife and children of the victim," said the Akhtar. Under section 302, Ekka has been given life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh while under section 364 he has been life imprisonment and has been slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000, he said.

"Under section 120 (B) the Court has pronounced three years jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000 while under section 17 (1) of CLA, 1 year jail term and fine of Rs 10,000. In addition to that he has also been pronounced 3 year jail and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 in 27 Arms Act," said the advocate. Sentences pronounced by the Court will go on concurrent making a total fine of Rs 1, 70000 and jail term for life, he added.

The MLA has been lodged in jail for the last 4 year after being arrested immediately after an FIR was lodged by the family members of Kumar naming Ekka along with People's Liberation of Federation of India (PLFI) Barood Gope and others.

Ekka, who allegedly enjoys support of banned ultras outfit PLFI in the area, had also been charged with disrupting the poll campaign conducted by various candidates in Khunti during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He had also been arrested in a disproportionate of assets case involving several thousand of crores, currently being investigated by Enforcement Directorate.