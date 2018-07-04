Jharkhand bandh: Government to deploy 5000 Police force to tame protesters

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Apprehending large-scale violence during Jharkhand Bandh called by the Opposition parties on Thursday against changes in the land bill, State Police will deploy more than 5,000 security forces besides keeping a close vigil on the protesters through CCTV cameras installed on all sensitive locations. "People should carry out their day to day activities as usual and there is no need to panic during the bandh called on Thursday as adequate security arrangements have been done," said the Home Secretary SKG Rahate.

In addition to that, two companies of Rapid Action Force, six companies of Rapid Action Police and 3100 Home Guards along with tear gas and Riot Control units have also been deployed to maintain law and order during the bandh, he added.

"Close watch will be kept on hooligans though Drones and CCTV cameras, installed at all sensitive locations on the basis of which people creating disturbances and taking law and order in their hands could be easily identified, so that action could be taken against them," said Rahate. If required, pallet guns could also be used and action would be taken against them with electronic evidences through fast-track courts, he added.

Members of Opposition parties, however, organized a torchlight procession from Ranchi University to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Wednesday and appealed to the people to support the bandh called by them.