Home Nation

BJP may dump Bihar CM Nitish Kumar before Lok Sabha polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi, while addressing the party workers on RJD's foundation day programme asked them to be prepared for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls.

Published: 05th July 2018 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2018 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav, on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may dump Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just before the upcoming General Election.

Tejashwi, while addressing the party workers on RJD's foundation day programme asked them to be prepared for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls.

"It may happen that the BJP dumps Nitish Kumar in the end. If Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls take place simultaneously, be ready," he said.

Further targeting the BJP, he said the BJP will be defeated by the RJD in the same way as it was during the recently concluded by-polls.

"Some people are trying to create a narrative here that the BJP will not be defeated until JD(U) comes back in Mahagatbandhan. They (BJP-JDU) recently lost a number of by-polls in Bihar and what happened then?" he asked. The BJP-JD(U) contested the by-polls together and lost while the RJD won.

Meanwhile, the Bihar's former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav felicitated his younger brother Tejashwi with a 'mukut' (crown) at the event.

The RJD celebrated its 21st foundation day today. The party was formed in 1997 by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Nitish Kumar Lok Sabha Tejashwi Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp