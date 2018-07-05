BJP may dump Bihar CM Nitish Kumar before Lok Sabha polls: Tejashwi Yadav

By ANI

PATNA: Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav, on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may dump Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just before the upcoming General Election.

Tejashwi, while addressing the party workers on RJD's foundation day programme asked them to be prepared for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls.

"It may happen that the BJP dumps Nitish Kumar in the end. If Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls take place simultaneously, be ready," he said.

Further targeting the BJP, he said the BJP will be defeated by the RJD in the same way as it was during the recently concluded by-polls.

"Some people are trying to create a narrative here that the BJP will not be defeated until JD(U) comes back in Mahagatbandhan. They (BJP-JDU) recently lost a number of by-polls in Bihar and what happened then?" he asked. The BJP-JD(U) contested the by-polls together and lost while the RJD won.

Meanwhile, the Bihar's former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav felicitated his younger brother Tejashwi with a 'mukut' (crown) at the event.

The RJD celebrated its 21st foundation day today. The party was formed in 1997 by Lalu Prasad Yadav.