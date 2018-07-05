Home Nation

Child sexual abuse perpetrators will face harshest punishments: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi

Gandhi added that her ministry has already moved a cabinet proposal to provide for death penalty for such heinous crimes under POCSO Act also.

Published: 05th July 2018 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the sexual assault of a two-year-old boy in West Bengal, Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Thursday said the perpetrators of child sexual abuse will face harshest of punishment.

"I am deeply disturbed by the news of gruesome assault on a 2-year-old boy in West Bengal. I have directed the NCPCR to immediately initiate action in this case," she said in a tweet.

Gandhi said she has spoken to the victim's father and assured him of all possible support and help from the ministry.

"With the amendment of IPC, CrPC and POCSO Act, perpetrators of child sexual abuse will face the harshest of punishments," she added.

The incident happened at a playschool in Diamond Harbour, Kolkata. The victim's father found the private parts of his son was bleeding after he returned home from school on July 2 and filed a complaint on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against unknown people under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act 2012.

According to National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the matter has been registered and will be looked by state authority of the child right's body.

