J-K: Amarnath Yatra remains suspended due to bad weather

According to the police, no pilgrim has departed the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the Cave Shrine since Wednesday after a landslide hit the Baltal trek course on Tuesday.

Published: 05th July 2018 09:33 AM

Amarnath Yatra

Ponywalas arrive at the base camp for Amarnath pilgrims at Baltal, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Thursday, June 28, 2018. | (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: No pilgrim on Thursday was allowed to move towards the Kashmir Valley from here as the Amarnath Yatra remained suspended due to inclement weather.

"There was, however, limited helicopter services for the 'yatris' from the two base camps -- Baltal and Pahalgam -- to the holy cave on Wednesday," an official said.

So far, 60,752 pilgrims have performed the Yatra ever since it started on June 28.

Four pilgrims and a helper were killed and seven others injured by a landslide that hit the Brarimarg-Railpathri stretch of the trek from Baltal to the Cave Shrine on July 3.

