Three sanitation workers choked to death by noxious gas at Ghaziabad sewage treatment plant

STP Pump Operator Mahesh Kasana of Baghpat entered a 40-feet-deep tank in the Dabur Talab Colony to clean it but did not come out.

By IANS

LONI: Three persons were choked to death on Sunday at a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Loni town of Ghaziabad district, police said.

STP Pump Operator Mahesh Kasana of Baghpat entered a 40-feet-deep tank in the Dabur Talab Colony to clean it but did not come out. Another Operator Roshan Lal of Saharanpur descended into the tank but he too perished. An unidentified third person also met the same fate.

Loni police later called a National Disaster Relief Force from Noida that brought out the bodies.

District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari ordered an inquiry and announced a compensation of Rs 30,000 each to the kin of deceased.

Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam officials have since filed a police complaint against contractor Rakesh Chauhan.

