Rain lashes Saurashtra; one dead, 250 evacuated

By PTI

RAJKOT: A four-year-boy drowned while around 250 people were shifted to safer places as rain lashed most parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat yesterday and today.

The water stock in most reservoirs in the region increased, which will ease the scarcity of water for drinking and irrigation.

"A four-year-boy drowned at Lodhika in Rajkot district in flood waters. It was the lone rain-related casualty in the district," said district collector Rahul Gupta.

"As a precautionary measure we have shifted around 150 people from low-lying areas in Shapar Industrial Zone on city's outskirts and nearly 100 people from Gondal town.

They were put up at nearby government schools," he said.

"A team of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has been called from Jamnagar and would be stationed at Rajkot for emergencies," the collector said.

Several parts of Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Gir-Somnath and Amreli districts received moderate showers in the last 36 hours, officials said.