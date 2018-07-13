Home Nation

Rain lashes Saurashtra; one dead, 250 evacuated

A four-year-boy drowned while around 250 people were shifted to safer places as rain lashed most parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat yesterday and today.

Published: 13th July 2018 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2018 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

MUMBAIRAINSS_PTI4472

Representational image. A motorcyclist moves through a waterlooged road during heavy rains, at King Circle in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAJKOT: A four-year-boy drowned while around 250 people were shifted to safer places as rain lashed most parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat yesterday and today.

The water stock in most reservoirs in the region increased, which will ease the scarcity of water for drinking and irrigation.

"A four-year-boy drowned at Lodhika in Rajkot district in flood waters. It was the lone rain-related casualty in the district," said district collector Rahul Gupta.

"As a precautionary measure we have shifted around 150 people from low-lying areas in Shapar Industrial Zone on city's outskirts and nearly 100 people from Gondal town.

They were put up at nearby government schools," he said.

"A team of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has been called from Jamnagar and would be stationed at Rajkot for emergencies," the collector said.

Several parts of Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Gir-Somnath and Amreli districts received moderate showers in the last 36 hours, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp