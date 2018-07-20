Home Nation

No-confidence motion exposed Centre: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh was promised Special Category Status (SCS) during the time of its bifurcation by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2014.

Published: 20th July 2018 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

CM N Chandrababu Naidu | Express

CM N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said, the no-confidence motion moved against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has exposed the latter.

Taking to Twitter, the Andhra Chief Minister demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the promises made during the time of bifurcation of the state in 2014.

"Initiating the #NoConfidenceMotion, @jaygalla comprehensively exposed injustice done to Andhra Pradesh. On behalf of 5 Cr people of Andhra Pradesh, we demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfill all the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh by the then Prime Minister and implement the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 #APDemandsJustice," Naidu Tweeted.

Andhra Pradesh was promised Special Category Status (SCS) during the time of its bifurcation by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2014.

The TDP even broke the alliance with the NDA government after no announcement regarding the SCS was made during the Union Budget.

The Opposition brought the motion against the central government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

The NDA last faced the no-confidence motion under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003. The Vajpayee-led government at the Centre had defeated the motion with an overwhelming majority.

To defeat the no-confidence motion, the BJP would require to gain a mark of 268 votes. The NDA at present counts 312 members in the 535-member Lok Sabha, including 274 members of the BJP.

The Narendra Modi-led Government is facing its first no-confidence motion, four years after winning the 2014 mandate as the first single-party majority in three decades.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu No-confidence motion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp