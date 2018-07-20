No-confidence motion exposed Centre: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said, the no-confidence motion moved against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has exposed the latter.

Taking to Twitter, the Andhra Chief Minister demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the promises made during the time of bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Initiating the #NoConfidenceMotion, @jaygalla comprehensively exposed injustice done to AP. On behalf of 5 Cr people of AP, we demand PM to fulfill all the assurances given to AP by the then PM and implement the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act 2014 #APDemandsJustice — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 20, 2018

Andhra Pradesh was promised Special Category Status (SCS) during the time of its bifurcation by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2014.

The TDP even broke the alliance with the NDA government after no announcement regarding the SCS was made during the Union Budget.

The Opposition brought the motion against the central government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

The NDA last faced the no-confidence motion under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003. The Vajpayee-led government at the Centre had defeated the motion with an overwhelming majority.

To defeat the no-confidence motion, the BJP would require to gain a mark of 268 votes. The NDA at present counts 312 members in the 535-member Lok Sabha, including 274 members of the BJP.

The Narendra Modi-led Government is facing its first no-confidence motion, four years after winning the 2014 mandate as the first single-party majority in three decades.