Alwar lynching: My child is innocent, he did not do this, says accused Paramjeet's father

'We have never raised our children to be murderers. Ever since I hear about this incident, I have not stepped out of the house,' says Paramjeet's father.

Published: 22nd July 2018 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

A distraught Asmeen, the widow of Rakbar, is consoled by her neighbours as her children look on. (File photo)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

ALWAR: Harvansh Singh, is distraught, his middle son Paramjeet is behind bars for allegedly beating Kolgaon man to death. Lalawandi and Kolgaon two villages hardly 30 kilometres away from each other are two ends of the story.

Rajasthan police present the two men arrested in connection with Alwar lynching | Parveen Negi

"We have never raised our children to be murderers, I talked to him a day before this happened and till this day I have not visited the spot. We were informed on Saturday morning that something like this has taken place in our village and since then I have not stepped out of the house. My child is innocent, he did not do this" said the 55-year-old father.

ALSO READ: Is lynching becoming a trend, ask villagers after man killed in Rajasthan's Alwar

Paramjeet along with his wife Neha, mother Kuldeep Kaur and his father live in the house at the near end of Lalawandi village. Two tractors seven cows can be seen in front of the house right after fields of the family start. "On Friday I called my husband, he said he coming soon then a few hours later he called me saying that I should have dinner as he would be late, later I called Paramjeet he said I should go to sleep as he is in some trouble and won't be coming soon. That is when I informed my other two brothers-in-laws. We got married in February this year" said Neha while tears are rolling down her eyes.

House, has murals of religious Sikh text and pictures of Guru Gobind on the walls, the family has been living in the Sikh community dominated village Partition of India. "I talked to Paramjeet on Friday evening, as I went to Gurgaon to visit other brothers. I enquired about the food cooked at home and the medicines that his father is supposed to take. But my heart says that my child is being framed, what happened is absolutely wrong but what is happening to us is worse, we are being made a victim of something that my child has not done" said Kaur who can't stop crying since she got listen about her son.

The villagers in this part mostly do the farming of cotton "This village has become a regular route for cow smugglers, we even complained to the district administration, police but none took interest. We experience a huge loss because when cattles move through farms, eating, destroying the fields when police and administration fail, then only people take law into their own hands" said a young Akhilesh who is doing Bachelors from Alwar.

