Punjab: Man kills brother in Moga after fight over mobile SIM card among siblings

Published: 22nd July 2018 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2018 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MOGA: A 35-year-old man was killed allegedly by his elder brother after the former beat up their sister for refusing to hand over a mobile SIM card, police said today.

Gurjit Singh, a resident of Santowala village in Moga district, was allegedly killed by his elder brother Rajinder Singh last night, they said.

Gurjit thrashed his sister Paramjit Kaur who refused to hand over a mobile SIM card to him.

When Rajinder objected to it, a fight broke out between the two brothers, the police said.

Seeing the matters worse, their uncle took Gurjit Singh and Paramjit Kaur to his house.

Rajinder later went to his uncle's house and allegedly attacked his brother with the handle of a handpump, they said.

Gurjit was taken to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a medical college at Faridkot.

There he succumbed to his injuries, the police said, adding a case of murder has been registered against Rajinder, who is absconding.

