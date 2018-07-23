Home Nation

Alwar lynching: Third accused arrested, probe handed over to additional SP-rank officer

The investigation into the lynching of 28-year-old Akbar Khan by a mob in Alwar was today handed over to an additional SP rank officer by the IG of Jaipur range.

Published: 23rd July 2018

By PTI

JAIPUR: A third arrest was made today in the case of lynching of a 28-year-old man in Rajasthan's Alwar district which was handed over to an additional SP-rank officer for investigation.

"Naresh Singh, a resident of Lalawandi village, was arrested today. Police are on the lookout for another accused," SHO, Ramgarh Police Station, Subhash Sharma said.

Two persons were nabbed by police yesterday.

Sharma said Naresh and other arrested accused, Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh Sardar, were produced before a court, which sent them to five days' police remand. Akbar Khan, 28, was allegedly lynched by a group of people who accused him of smuggling cows, police said.

Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district last night when five men attacked them, Sharma said.

They suspected that Khan was smuggling cows but the allegation is yet to be verified, Sharma said.

Dharmendra and Paramjeet were arrested yesterday.

Earlier today, the investigation into the case was handed over to an additional SP-rank officer by the IG of Jaipur range.

Inspector General (Jaipur range) Hemant Priyadarshy said an impartial investigation would be carried out. No culprit would be spared nor would any innocent be framed, he added.

