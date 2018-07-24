Home Nation

Maratha outfits call for bandh in Maharashtra after man jumps to death in river

A pro-reservation Maratha leader said they have called the bandh across the state today and that they would continue their agitation until Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologises to the community.

Published: 24th July 2018 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

The Maratha Kranti Morcha marched towards Mumbai demanding reservations for the Maratha community members in jobs and educational institutions. ( Photo | EPS )

The Maratha Kranti Morcha had marched towards Mumbai demanding reservations for the community members in jobs and educational institutions. (File photo | EPS )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maratha outfits have called for a bandh in Maharashtra today, a day after a man demanding reservation for the community jumped to his death in a river in Aurangabad district.

A pro-reservation Maratha leader said they have called the bandh across the state today and that they would continue their agitation until Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologises to the community.

"We will continue our agitation until Chief Minister Fadnavis apologises to the Maratha community. We will observe bandh in Aurangabad and other parts of the state today," Ravindra Patil, the coordinator of a pro-reservation group of Marathas, said.

Some Maratha groups have also planned to protest in Mumbai in the near future.

Yesterday, a 27-year-old protester, Kakasaheb Shinde, jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha had yesterday demanded an apology from Fadnavis for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur town in Solapur district, where the Chief Minister was earlier scheduled to perform puja at a temple on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

The outfit, which led the 'jal samadhi' protest in which Shinde died, is leading the agitation seeking reservation for the community in government jobs and education.

Shinde's death had triggered a fresh set of protests in several parts of Maharashtra, with opposition leaders seeking to put the onus on the BJP-led government in the state.

In the last few days, protests have taken place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali, Washim and even in Mumbai.

Fadnavis had said on Sunday that he was cancelling his visit, scheduled yesterday, to the temple in Pandharpur after protesting Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt the event.

Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue.

The community leaders had earlier taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands.

Last year, a huge rally was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in this connection in Mumbai.

Despite assurances from Fadnavis to fulfil the demands, nothing concrete has been done till now, community leaders have claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maratha Reservation Qouta Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp