Punjab CM Amarinder Singh assures External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of action against unscrupulous travel agent 

Published: 29th July 2018 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has assured External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of action against the travel agent responsible for trafficking 39 Indians to Iraq, where they were abducted and killed.

"Will personally look into the matter @SushmaSwaraj ji and ensure the most stringent action against the agents responsible for the heinous crime.

Will keep you updated," Amarinder said in a tweet today.

On July 27, Swaraj had said the agent responsible for trafficking 39 Indians to Iraq was still operating his business in Punjab and sending people abroad.

She had requested Amarinder to take stringent action against such illegal travel agents operating in the state.

Swaraj had told Parliament in March that the 39 Indians, who were abducted by the ISIS terror outfit in Mosul in Iraq three years ago, were dead.

Addressing a national conference on state women commissions in Delhi two days ago, the Union minister had urged them to launch a crackdown on the illegal network of agents operating across the country.

Swaraj had said the commissions need to identify these illegal agents and give their names to the chief minister of their respective states for action.

 

