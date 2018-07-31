Girl raped for 8 months by coaching institute owner in Bihar

By PTI

MADHEPURA: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the owner of a coaching institute for several months in Bihar's Madhepura district, police said today.

The girl's family lodged a complaint against the owner of the coaching institute at Sadar police station today, Madhepura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Wasim Ahmad said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the owner of the coaching institute used to sexually exploit the girl when she used to go there for computer training, Ahmad said.

The girl told her mother yesterday that the institute's owner had been sexually exploiting her for the past eight months, the SDPO said.

She has been sent to a hospital for medical examination, the SDPO added.

"We are waiting for the medical report," he said.

A police team raided the coaching institute, located at ward number 13 in Madhepura town, he said, adding, several computers have been seized from the coaching institute.

The owner of the institute is absconding, Ahmad said.

Raids are being conducted to nab him, the SDPO said.