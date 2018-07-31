Home Nation

Supreme Court asks authorities not to take any coercive action over Assam's draft NRC

The apex court directed the Centre to formulate SOP and place before it for approval and said it should be fair and giving reasonable opportunity to contest exclusion.

Published: 31st July 2018 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

People wait to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Tezpur on Monday July 30 2018. (Photo: PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a political storm and popular anger in Assam over the exclusion of 40 lakh names in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre not to take any coercive action against those whose names did not figure in the document since it’s just a draft.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman also directed the Centre to formulate standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the claims and objections and place it before the court for approval by August 16.

The Bench further said that a local registrar had to give notice to those who filed claims and objections, giving them fair and reasonable opportunity to contest their exclusion from the list.

Attorney General K K Venugopal cited the statements by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the fears of influx to adjoining states and stated that the claims and objections will have to be considered carefully and full opportunity must be given to all. Venugopal said there might be a need for biometric proof, but the SC refused to get into it.

During the hearing, Assam’s NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela placed before the court a status report giving details of publication of the complete draft NRC on Monday.

Hajela told the court that the claims and objections with regard to inclusion and exclusion in the NRC could be filed from August 30 to September 28. Till August 7, the draft NRC was being made available to the people to see whether their names figured or not, he said.

Meanwhile, an association of transgenders requested the court to give a second chance to about 20,000 transgenders in the state, of which only 2,000 had filled the form and only one got included in NRC. To this, the Bench said they had missed the bus and that the reopening of the exercise would invite a flood of such applications.

The second and complete draft of NRC was published on Monday with over 2.89 crore names out of 3.29 crore applicants in Assam. Names of around 40.07 lakh applicants did not figure in the document.

‘Updated electoral roll in Jan 2019’

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it had asked its poll machinery in Assam to ensure that all eligible voters were included in electoral roll during summary revision next year.

“The EC, with its objective of ‘no voter to be left behind’, has asked CEO, Assam, to coordinate closely with state coordinator, NRC, to ensure that all eligible persons are included in electoral roll during summary revision 2019,” Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said in New Delhi.

He said the final electoral roll would be published on January 4, 2019,  and used for the next Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Register of Citizens Assam NRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century