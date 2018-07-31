Supreme Court asks authorities not to take any coercive action over Assam's draft NRC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a political storm and popular anger in Assam over the exclusion of 40 lakh names in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre not to take any coercive action against those whose names did not figure in the document since it’s just a draft.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman also directed the Centre to formulate standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the claims and objections and place it before the court for approval by August 16.

The Bench further said that a local registrar had to give notice to those who filed claims and objections, giving them fair and reasonable opportunity to contest their exclusion from the list.

Attorney General K K Venugopal cited the statements by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the fears of influx to adjoining states and stated that the claims and objections will have to be considered carefully and full opportunity must be given to all. Venugopal said there might be a need for biometric proof, but the SC refused to get into it.

During the hearing, Assam’s NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela placed before the court a status report giving details of publication of the complete draft NRC on Monday.

Hajela told the court that the claims and objections with regard to inclusion and exclusion in the NRC could be filed from August 30 to September 28. Till August 7, the draft NRC was being made available to the people to see whether their names figured or not, he said.

Meanwhile, an association of transgenders requested the court to give a second chance to about 20,000 transgenders in the state, of which only 2,000 had filled the form and only one got included in NRC. To this, the Bench said they had missed the bus and that the reopening of the exercise would invite a flood of such applications.

The second and complete draft of NRC was published on Monday with over 2.89 crore names out of 3.29 crore applicants in Assam. Names of around 40.07 lakh applicants did not figure in the document.

‘Updated electoral roll in Jan 2019’

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it had asked its poll machinery in Assam to ensure that all eligible voters were included in electoral roll during summary revision next year.

“The EC, with its objective of ‘no voter to be left behind’, has asked CEO, Assam, to coordinate closely with state coordinator, NRC, to ensure that all eligible persons are included in electoral roll during summary revision 2019,” Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said in New Delhi.

He said the final electoral roll would be published on January 4, 2019, and used for the next Lok Sabha elections.