There will be civil war, blood bath because of NRC: Mamata Banerjee​

The massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam excluded over 40 lakh people from the final draft list.

Published: 31st July 2018 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee​

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reacting sharply to the BJP’s idea to expand the NRC to her state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned any such move would lead to “civil war” and “bloodbath”.

Speaking at an event here on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress chief said, “What happened in Jharkhand (child trafficking involving Missionaries of Charities), incidents of lynching, atrocities against Dalits and Muslims… we don’t support this. If it goes on like this, don’t you think it will create a civil war and lead to blood bath?”

Banerjee questioned the ‘audacity’ of BJP to say NRC will next happen in Bengal, saying the saffron party can’t decide who is an Indian and who is not.

Attacking the BJP, she said the saffron party is trying to divide the country and asserted this will not be tolerated.

All citizens are entitled to stay in their country. Something dangerous happened in Jharkhand may happen in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Haryana Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand (BJP-ruled states)... but we won’t let this happen in West Bengal. It won’t happen in Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh either,” she said. 

"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, blood bath in the country," Banerjee told a conclave here.

The issue rocked both house of Parliament after which Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the opposition not to politicise the "sensitive" matter as the list has been published on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Centre has "no role" in it.

He asserted that no "coercive" action will be taken against those whose names were excluded from the NRC draft list.

How Manmohan handled ‘civil war’ threat

Former PM Manmohan Singh had taken a tough line on the civil war threat during UPA-1.

“Mamata warned abt a ‘civil war’. When some CM spoke like that during UPA-1, Manmohan let it be known that if govt cannot maintain law & order, Prez rule would be imposed. The CM shut up,” tweeted Sanjaya Baru, who was PM’s media advisor.

(with PTI inputs)

Comments(3)

  • Shrinivas S
    The TMC leader is misbehaving in a most irresponsible manner, making such shockingly inflammatory statements. Being a Chief Minister, it is all the more disgraceful and atrocious on her part.
    1 day ago reply

  • Hitprem singh
    She could be right ,being a seasoned politician she knows the pulseof the people and predict the future .
    2 days ago reply

    • Manas
      Every Assamese adoring NRC and maintaining peace. Why others are worried? What these people have done for Assam? Although some names are missing, still there are enough scope to claim and get included. Ask any native, everyone will say 'Yes, there are Bangladesi's in Assam. Politicians are concerned about Bangladeshis rather than Indians.
      14 hours ago reply
