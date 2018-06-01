Home Nation

Akhilesh, Mulayam start vacating government bungalows

The move came after the Supreme Court rejected Akhilesh's plea seeking two years’ time to vacate the property as he had no personal property in the state capital.

Published: 01st June 2018 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

 

LUCKNOW: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father and party patriarch Mualyam Singh Yadav have started vacating their bungalows in compliance with the Supreme Court’s eviction order on Friday.

Ahead of vacating the bungalows, Akhilesh had written a letter to state government on Thursday requesting to get four rooms reserved for his family for a temporary stay in a state guest house in
Lucknow.

The move came after the Supreme Court rejected his plea he had filed to seek two years’ time to vacate the property as he had no personal property in the state capital. Mulayam had also moved the apex court but his plea was also rejected by the court.

In his petition before the Supreme Court, Mulayam Singh had sought time for eviction citing his old age and ill-health. Akhilesh Yadav had listed security and his children's education as reasons for seeking time to vacate the property.

While Akhilesh is put up at 4, Vikramaditya Marg, Mualyam is put up at sprawling 5, Vikramaditya Marg bungalow neighbouring Akhilesh.

In Thursday letter, Akhilesh has reportedly requested the estate officer to get four rooms reserved, one in his name and three others each in the name his wife Dimple and two SP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Seth and Surender Nagar. However, both the former CM’s of Samajwadi Party are expected to be put up in plush villas on city outskirts.

The deadline for the former CMs to vacate government accommodation is June 3. In compliance with the apex court order, the UP estates department, on May 17, had issued eviction notices to six former CMs,
including, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and ND Tiwari.

Taking the lead, Rajnath Singh has vacated his residence on 4, Kalidas Marg shifting to his own residence in Gomtinagar. Kalyan Singh is also in the process of shifting. However, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former chief minister Mayawati had recently converted her 13 A, Mall Avenue residence into
a memorial named after party founder Kanshi Ram and vacated another bungalow – 6, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road--allotted in her name. As she was served the eviction notice for 13 A Mall Avenue, the estate officials refused to accept keys and take possession if 6 LBS Road house. Consequently, the BSP chief sent the vacation documents and keys through speed post to UP estate officer.

Meanwhile, ND Tiwari’s wife Ujjawala Tiwari too has approached the state government seeking time on health grounds of both ND Tiwari and herself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav government bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence