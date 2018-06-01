Akhilesh, Mulayam start vacating government bungalows

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father and party patriarch Mualyam Singh Yadav have started vacating their bungalows in compliance with the Supreme Court’s eviction order on Friday.

Ahead of vacating the bungalows, Akhilesh had written a letter to state government on Thursday requesting to get four rooms reserved for his family for a temporary stay in a state guest house in

Lucknow.

The move came after the Supreme Court rejected his plea he had filed to seek two years’ time to vacate the property as he had no personal property in the state capital. Mulayam had also moved the apex court but his plea was also rejected by the court.

In his petition before the Supreme Court, Mulayam Singh had sought time for eviction citing his old age and ill-health. Akhilesh Yadav had listed security and his children's education as reasons for seeking time to vacate the property.

While Akhilesh is put up at 4, Vikramaditya Marg, Mualyam is put up at sprawling 5, Vikramaditya Marg bungalow neighbouring Akhilesh.

In Thursday letter, Akhilesh has reportedly requested the estate officer to get four rooms reserved, one in his name and three others each in the name his wife Dimple and two SP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Seth and Surender Nagar. However, both the former CM’s of Samajwadi Party are expected to be put up in plush villas on city outskirts.

The deadline for the former CMs to vacate government accommodation is June 3. In compliance with the apex court order, the UP estates department, on May 17, had issued eviction notices to six former CMs,

including, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and ND Tiwari.

Taking the lead, Rajnath Singh has vacated his residence on 4, Kalidas Marg shifting to his own residence in Gomtinagar. Kalyan Singh is also in the process of shifting. However, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former chief minister Mayawati had recently converted her 13 A, Mall Avenue residence into

a memorial named after party founder Kanshi Ram and vacated another bungalow – 6, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road--allotted in her name. As she was served the eviction notice for 13 A Mall Avenue, the estate officials refused to accept keys and take possession if 6 LBS Road house. Consequently, the BSP chief sent the vacation documents and keys through speed post to UP estate officer.

Meanwhile, ND Tiwari’s wife Ujjawala Tiwari too has approached the state government seeking time on health grounds of both ND Tiwari and herself.