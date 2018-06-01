Badaun rape: Victim seeks time ahead of recording statement

By ANI

BADAUN: The woman, who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Badaun, Kushagra Sagar of allegedly raping her, has sought time ahead of recording her statement.

The victim appeared before the Circle Officer and requested him to grant her five days before she records her statement in the matter.

The victim said, "She does not want to give any statement under stress." Though, she clarified that there is no threat to her life. The victim who hails from Bareilly claimed that Sagar raped her for two-year on the pretext of marrying her.

The woman had filed a complaint with the police and threatened to commit suicide if justice is not served to her. Meanwhile, the police said the case has been registered in the matter and they have begun the investigation.