Home Nation

Badaun rape: Victim seeks time ahead of recording statement

The victim said, "She does not want to give any statement under stress," and clarified that there is no threat to her life.

Published: 01st June 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

BADAUN: The woman, who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Badaun, Kushagra Sagar of allegedly raping her, has sought time ahead of recording her statement.

The victim appeared before the Circle Officer and requested him to grant her five days before she records her statement in the matter.

The victim said, "She does not want to give any statement under stress." Though, she clarified that there is no threat to her life. The victim who hails from Bareilly claimed that Sagar raped her for two-year on the pretext of marrying her.

The woman had filed a complaint with the police and threatened to commit suicide if justice is not served to her. Meanwhile, the police said the case has been registered in the matter and they have begun the investigation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Badaun rape Kushagra Sagar Badaun BJP MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision