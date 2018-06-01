Home Nation

By-poll results likely to shake ruling alliance in Jharkhand

After losing Gomia and Silli seats to JMM, both BJP and AJSU were found indulged in making allegations and counter allegations against each other for their defeat.

Published: 01st June 2018

RANCHI: The by-poll results declared on Wednesday is likely to shake the ruling alliance in Jharkhand as AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto, holding anti-people policies of the State Government for losing its ground in Jharkhand, said that he will rethink over continuing the alliance with the BJP. After losing Gomia and Silli seats to JMM, both BJP and AJSU were found indulged in making allegations and counter allegations against each other for their defeat.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supported by Congress and other opposition parties in Jharkhand retained both the seats, ringing an alarm for the ruling BJP ahead 2019 general election. Babita Devi defeated AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto in Gomia, while in Silli, considered to be stronghold of AJSU, Seema Mahto defeated AJSU Chief and former Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto by a margin of 13,508 votes.

“The way State Government tried to make changes in Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT), Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SPT) and Land Acquisition Bill, related to local and tribal population, were not accepted by the people here. I too had warned, but they did not pay heed to it as a result we lost both seats in the by-poll,” said Sudesh Mahto. It, however, had to be on the back foot after all round apposition from the leaders both from inside and outside the party, he added.

“You cannot impose your issues on people as policy decisions must be taken after taking consent from the society,” said Sudesh. On the issue of continuing in the coalition, AJSU Chief said that the decision will be taken at the party level whether to continue or not.     

“Our claim on Gomia assembly seat along with Silli has been proved to be justified as AJSU candidate secured more vote than BJP. We will think once again over continuing the coalition with BJP after evaluating by-poll results very soon,” Sudesh said.

Meanwhile, BJP alleged that they were defeated just because of AJSU gave its candidate in Gomia.

“Had AJSU not given its candidate in Gomia, we would have definitely won the seat as votes secured by BJP and AJSU together was more than that of votes secured by JMM candidate,” said BJP Spokesperson Shivpujan Pathak. Referring to the allegations made by AJSU that anti-people policies of the State Government lead to defeat of NDA on both seats, Pathak said that every decision was taken with the consent of their party as they were also a part of the Government.        

