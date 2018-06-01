Home Nation

By-polls: BJP lost due to arrogance, says Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

In Gomia, JMM's candidate Babita Devi defeated AJSU nominee Lambodar Mahto by 13, 00 votes while BJP's nominee Madhavlal Singh stood third.

Published: 01st June 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife show ink-marked finger after casting their vote for Lok Sabha election in Ranchi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost Silli and Gomia assembly seats due to its arrogance.

"The bypoll results have come in favour of the state," Soren said while addressing a media briefing post-victory. The JMM, which was supported by the Congress and other opposition parties, yesterday won both Silli and Gomia assembly seats in the by-election.

In Gomia, JMM's candidate Babita Devi defeated AJSU nominee Lambodar Mahto by 13, 00 votes while BJP's nominee Madhavlal Singh stood third.

While in Silli, JMM's Seema Mahto bagged the seat by defeating AJSU chief and former state Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto.

The by-polls in both the seats were necessitated following the conviction of the JMM MLAs Yogendra Mahto and Amit Mahto. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hemant Soren Former Jharkhand CM BJP Silli assembly Gomia assembly JMM AJSU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision