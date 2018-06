By UNI

SRINAGAR: Militants fired upon a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bulletproof vehicle in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Friday, official sources said.

They said the militants fired towards the CRPF bulletproof bunker vehicle near Eidgah crossing in Pulwama.

There was no report of any injury in the firing, they said, adding that later, security forces conducted search operation in the area but the militants managed to escape.