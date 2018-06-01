Chattisgarh: ‘Tainted’ sarpanch seeks nod to end life

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Alleging harassment for refusing to allow mining in his village, a former sarpanch has sought permission from the district administration to end his life. But the district collector suspects it’s a ploy as the former sarpanch has been accused of swindling funds.

Gopeshwar Sahu, resident of Kokdi village in Kurud block of Dhamtari district, around 100 km south of Raipur, alleged in his written complaint to the collector that he and his family were being harassed for nearly a year at the behest of “influential local leaders”.

Sahu, who was elected sarpanch in 2014, claimed he was paying a price for not issuing a ‘no-objection certificate’ for limestone mining in his gram panchayat. He said that leaders associated with the ruling party got him removed from the post of sarpanch and now he and his family members were facing social boycott.

“The proposed mining site was barely 100 metres from a school, so I was against giving the consent for it. The infuriated leaders along with some villagers lodged a false complaint against me and got me removed. Now, if anyone talks to me or my family, they have to pay Rs 500 as fine,” he alleged. Sahu said he “felt disturbed and harassed” and wanted to end his life.