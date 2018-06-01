Home Nation

Corruption in Yogi Adityanath government reason for our defeat in Kairana, Noorpur: BJP MLAs

Two BJP MLAs, one from Ballia and another from Hardoi districts praised Narendra Modi but blamed Yogi and his government for failing to control corruption which led to this defeat.

Published: 01st June 2018 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo |PTI)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Defeat of BJP in the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh has opened a pandora box against the Yogi Adityanath government blaming large-scale corruption behind this debacle.

Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party president and UP cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar too continued to raise his voice against the BJP government over the rising corruption.

BJP MLA from Gopamau assembly segment in Hardoi district Shyam Prakash on Friday alleged that state officers are corrupt.

"Farmers aren't happy with government besides there are several reasons behind BJP's loss," he said. Though the MLA said he has nothing against the government but blamed that officers are at fault.

"Corruption, as compared to last government, is on a rise. That's the reason of my resentment," he said.

Shyam Prakash also wrote a five-line poem on his Facebook account claiming that still Modi is the most popular leader of the country and BJP and no one can defeat him.

Another BJP MLA from Beria assembly segment in Ballia district Surendra Singh has also raised his concern after the defeat in Kairana.

"PM Modi did not campaign but Yogi Adityanath did and hence the CM lost this election," he said while claiming that now the entire opposition has ganged up against Modi. He too blamed corruption in the government machinery for the election defeat.

"The entire government is involved in corruption and the people are not getting the benefit of the welfare schemes," the BJP MLA said.

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar too has blamed that the corruption in the state machinery was one of the reasons for the BJP's defeat in the elections.

Talking to reporters on Friday, the UP minister, who regularly speaks against the government, said the Chief Minister should act strict on the officials otherwise in 2019 people would not support the BJP at all and all the good work of Modi would go in vain.

