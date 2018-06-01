Home Nation

Haryana to get one-stop centres for women affected by violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accorded approval for the setting up of 15 more centres in rest of the districts.

Published: 01st June 2018

The centres would provide police assistance, medical aid, psycho-social counselling, legal aid and temporary stay for five days.

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: All districts of Haryana will soon get One-Stop Centres (OSCs) to facilitate integrated services for women affected by violence.

An official of Women and Child Development Department on Thursday said that at present seven OSCs are functional in as many districts and now Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval for the setting up of 15 more centres in rest of the districts.

The seven districts which already have the facility are Karnal, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rewari and Narnaul.

The department further said that the main aim of these centres is to facilitate integrated services for women affected by violence.

These services would include police assistance, medical aid, psycho-social counselling, legal aid and temporary stay for five days.

One stop centre is completely centrally sponsored scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund.

