High alert in Jammu and Kashmir as Jaish militants sneak in

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security agencies sounded a high alert in Jammu and Kashmir after intelligence reports warned that Jaish-e-Mohammad militants have sneaked from across the Line of Control (LoC) and plan major fidayeen attacks in next few days.

A security official said intelligence reports were received about that a group of heavily armed Jaish militants have entered the state from different sectors of LoC. “The intelligence reports suggest that militants are planning fidayeen or hit-and-run attacks on security forces in the (Kashmir) Valley.”

On May 15, BSF had confirmed that five militants had infiltrated in Hira Nagar sector of Kathua district. Sources said intelligence input warns that there is a very high possibility of fidayeen and hit-and-run attacks from June 1 to June 3.

They said the Jaish has divided its fidayeens in a group of two-three members and the militants could be planning major attacks on Saturday, 17th day of Ramzan and the anniversary of Battle of Badr (the first battle of Islam).

Intelligence reports about Jaish militants have also put Delhi and the National Capital Region on alert. A senior Home ministry official said security forces were told to maintain vigil around sensitive installations across the region.

IG, CRPF, Ravideep Singh Sahi told TNIE that in view of the intelligence input, troops have been placed on a high alert. “We have increased security and surveillance at our camps.”

Security around major government installations has been strengthened to thwart militant strikes. Sahi said patrolling at sensitive and vulnerable areas in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir was intensified.

The Jaish has again emerged as a threat to security forces in Kashmir since last year. The militant group has regrouped and taken the front stage after Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen suffered heavy casualties in ‘Operation All Out’ launched by security forces in Kashmir last year following a surge in militancy.

The militant group carried out at least two fidayeen attacks and an improvised explosive device blast last year.

CRPF vehicle runs over two youths

Two youths were injured after a CRPF vehicle ran over them during clashes in Srinagar after Friday prayers.

After the end of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area, youths took to roads and chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. As they were staging protest, a CRPF vehicle passed through the area and it came under stone pelting.

Amidst the stone pelting, the CRPF vehicle ran over Mohammad Younis and Kaiser Ahmad. Both sustained critical injuries and were hospitalised.

The doctors attending on the injured said one of them has suffered serious chest injury and fracture and is on the ventilator. “Another youth has suffered facial bone fracture injury.”

As the news spread that two youth were run over by CRPF vehicle, more youths staged protests. They clashed with police and paramilitary personnel. The police fired dozens of tear smoke shells to disperse the youths.

Two grenade attacks in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Militants fired a grenade towards the house of PDP MLA Mushtaq Ahmad Shah at Tral in Pulwama district on Friday. “The grenade exploded in the compound of MLA’s house without causing any loss of life or damage to property,” a police officer said. The MLA was not present in the house when the attack took place. Militants also lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF patrol team at Khanabal area in Anantnag district. Four CRPF men, a policeman and a civilian were injured. They were rushed to different hospitals.