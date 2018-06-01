Home Nation

High alert in Jammu and Kashmir over possible Fidayeen attack on security forces

The alert was issued after the intelligence agency confirmed about the infiltration of some terrorists in the region from the across the border.

Published: 01st June 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Army

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: High alert was issued in Srinagar on Friday over the high possibility of a Fidayeen and a hit and run attack on security forces and their establishments in next two or three days.

The alert was issued after the intelligence agency confirmed about the infiltration of some terrorists in the region from the across the border.

In the wake of the same, the security has been beefed up in the region.

Hotels and guest houses are being checked for the presence of any suspicious person.

Checking and frisking have also been intensified at all entry points of the state.

The attack is speculated to take place on June 2, which is Jang-e-Badar eve i.e., 17th of Ramzan.

This incident comes days after the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir High alert Security forces Fidayeen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision