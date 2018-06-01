Jammu and Kashmir: Four injured in two grenade attacks by militants

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants carried out two grenade attacks today in Anantnag and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including at the residence of ruling PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah, leaving four persons injured.

Militants lobbed a grenade towards the residence of Tral MLA Mushtaq Shah in Pulwama.

It exploded in the lawn and no one was injured, a police official said, adding the legislator was not in the house at the time of the incident.

The ultras also attacked CRPF personnel at Khanabal in Anantnag district this afternoon.

Four persons, including two CRPF personnel, were injured in the explosion.

All injured are stated to be stable, the official said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he said.

Shah is a legislator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has a coalition government with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.