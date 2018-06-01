Home Nation

Mixed response to farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh amid heavy police presence

In state capital Bhopal, Mandsaur and other places, milk and vegetables supply were affected, due to which prices of vegetables recorded an uptick.

Published: 01st June 2018

Farmers spill milk on the road during their 10 days 'Kisan Avkash' protest, in Ludhiana's Samrala. | Twitter ANI

By IANS

BHOPAL: A mixed response was witnessed to the Madhya Pradesh farmers' call for the 10-day shutdown in the state beginning Friday amid heavy police presence, coinciding with the first anniversary of the death of seven persons in police firing on farmers.

Security personnel, including those from the paramilitary forces, were deployed in strength.

Though the shutdown had limited affect in big cities and towns, it was widespread in small towns and suburbs.

Aam Kisan Union Kedar Sirohi told IANS: "Farmers are united and continuing with their protest. The state government is trying to make their protest a failure but they are not ready to bow before the government at any cost."

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh leader Shivkumar Sharma accused the government of spreading lies and rumours on the agitation by farmers.

"The question is not who is supporting the agitation. The question is if the demands of the farmers are valid," he said.

