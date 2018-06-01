Home Nation

Modi sells new India to Malaysia, Singapore diaspora

After his brief stopover in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Modi reached Singapore, where he addressed the Indian community.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi being greeted by members of the Indian community on his arrival in Singapore on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Malaysia and Singapore on Thursday after a two-day visit to Indonesia as part of his Act East policy.

He met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad in Kuala Lumpur and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

After his brief stopover in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Modi reached Singapore, where he addressed the Indian community. “The Indian diaspora in Singapore represents the diversity of India,” he said, adding that a new India was taking shape.

“In many areas of India’s development priorities, Singapore is a key partner: smart cities, urban solutions, financial sector, skills development, ports, logistics, aviation and industrial parks,” the PM told the diaspora.

In a first for an Indian PM, Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Shangri La Dialogue, an annual security meet, on Friday. The dialogue is a platform to articulate regional security issues and the PM is likely to present India’s views on peace and security in the region as well as India’s role in the region. India hopes to sign agreements in the fields of defence, space and skills development during the visit, said officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malaysia Singapore Indonesia PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision