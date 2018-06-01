Opposition alliance not going to work in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today said the alliance of opposition parties was not going to work in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as they had united against someone dedicated to the service of the nation.

"The alliance of opposition parties is not going to work as they have united against a man dedicated selflessly to the service of the nation. Such alliances don't last," Javadekar told reporters here.

Uniting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from a humble background and is serving the nation selflessly, will prove counter-productive for the alliance, he said.

"The opposition's oust Modi slogan will fall flat on its nose," he said.

When opposition parties came together at the time of emergency the alliance had a meaning because it was meant for the cause of saving democracy but today there is no issue which should lead to the emergence of an alliance of opposition parties, the minister said.

On BJP-ruled states not constituting the Lokayukta despite the party taking a stern position on corruption, Javadekar held the Congress responsible for it, saying the Centre wants to bring a law on it in Parliament but the main opposition was not allowing the House to run.

He said the Centre which made three laws against black money and corruption and wants to make two more is being prevented from doing so as the Congress was not allowing Parliament to function.