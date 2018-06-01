PM Modi plants Neem tree at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today planted at Singapore's prestigious Nanyang Technological University a fast-growing, evergreen Neem tree, a native to India which symbolises the partnerships for a sustainable future.

Modi along with Singapore's Minister of Education Ong Kung and President of the varsity Subra Suresh planted the tree in commemoration of the Prime Minister's visit to the university.

"Commemorating the visit of PM @narendramodi to Nanyang Technical University, a Neem tree was planted in the campus by PM, Singapore Minister of Education Ong Kung and President NTU Subra Suresh," Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"A fast-growing, evergreen tree native to India, the Neem symbolises the flourishing of new ideas and partnerships for a sustainable future," read the plaque.

Modi also visited an exhibition being held at Nanyang Technological University and interacted with a social robot which can communicate with humans by following rules attached to its role.

He arrived in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation visit yesterday.

Earlier, he made a courtesy call on President Halimah Yacob after a welcome ceremony at the Istana where he was given a guard of honour.

Modi earlier visited Indonesia and Malaysia.