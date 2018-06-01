Home Nation

Shimla water crisis: Angry residents protest against drinking water scarcity

Demanding regular water supply, the agitating protestors also raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-controlled Municipal Corporation.

People queue up at Mall Road in Shimla to collect water from a tanker as the city faces water scarcity. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHIMLA: Residents of Shimla blocked roads on Thursday as the Himachal Pradesh capital continued to battle an acute drinking water shortage for the tenth day.

In light of the ongoing water crisis, angry locals of the water-deprived hill town blocked the National Highway (NH) 5 near the Kachi Ghati area.

Yesterday, the Shimla Municipal Corporation distributed water under police protection. Over 70 police personnel were deployed to do the job.

The tourism industry in Shimla has also been massively hit as tourists are cancelling their visits to the popular hill-station.

During the peak tourist season, about 20,000 visitors arrive in Shimla every day. The day before yesterday, the Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the Shimla Municipal Corporation not to distribute water through tankers.

The court also directed the state government and the Municipal Corporation to not allow any water supply for building construction and car washing.

The court took a suo moto cognizance in the matter following the extreme water scarcity in the town.

The Shimla administration has also postponed a major tourist attraction, International Shimla Summer Festival, scheduled from June 1 to 5 due to the scarcity of water in the town. 

