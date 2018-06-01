Home Nation

Shimla water crisis: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur reviews water situation in town

Jai Ram Thakur said that a submersible pump would be set up between Nauti Khad and Gumma which would ensure 5 MLD water supply.

Published: 01st June 2018

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today reviewed the water supply situation here and also sought details from officials in this regard.

Thakur took stock of the situation from officers through video conferencing. Officials apprised the chief minister that the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has received 22.63 MLD water.

The corporation has also received 1 MLD of water from Ghandal which was distributed to Krishna Nagar, Ram Bazar, Lower Bazar, Jakoo, Benmore, Engine Ghar, Sanjauli chowk, Dhalli and Mashobra, Bhattakufar and Shanti Vihar, Malyana and Sangti areas as per the time table, they said.

Besides this, water supply through tankers has been ensured in hospitals, educational institutions and public toilets as per demand, the officials informed the chief minister.

Thakur was informed that water would be supplied to Kusumpti, Pantha Ghatti, Chhota Shimla, Vikasnagar, Patiyog, Kangnadhar, New Shimla, Khalini and peripheral areas of the city on Friday.

He was also informed by officials that water would be supplied to the Gumma pumping station from Sunni through tankers, and it would be provided to Shimla after treatment.

The chief minister said that a submersible pump would be set up between Nauti Khad and Gumma which would ensure 5 MLD water supply.

Places have been identified for installing bore well between Giri and Deha, and work has been started, Thakur said.

The areas where water was not distributed yesterday according to the declared scheduled had been provided water through tankers today, he said.

IPH Minister Mahender Singh Thakur visited the Giri pumping station today and issued directions to officers to ensure proper water supply.

Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdhry, Secretary IPH Devesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla Amit Kashyap, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Shimla   Rohit Jamwal and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

