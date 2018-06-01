Home Nation

Shimla water crisis: Officials cracks down on illegal connections

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap said, 'I received a couple of complaints regarding the illegal connections of water and they were correct.' 

Published: 01st June 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Shimla, which is one of India’s most visited hill station, is facing water scarcity for the past eight days. (Photo: PTI)

By ANI

SHIMLA: As Shimla is witnessing acute water shortage for the past few days, authorities have ordered to snap illegal water supply to normalise the crisis in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap said, "I received a couple of complaints regarding the illegal connections of water and they were correct. So, I have ordered the seizure of the same and have told the concerned people to take appropriate action against the culprits."

He said that he was directed by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the state itself to take stern action against this.

"I myself visited some spots in order to take a stock of the situation. Investigation in the case has been ordered and the culprits will not be spared," he added.

Angry local residents complained that the crisis has now touched the eighth day.

"We are not receiving an adequate amount of water. We can hardly fill a bucket of water," said a local resident, Om Prakash.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has also been massively hit as tourists are cancelling their visits to the hill-station. The tourists visiting the hill station are also complaining of overcharging for the services rendered to them.

Tourists staying in several hotels in the city are being overcharged for bottled water, and are being supplied water in buckets.

Hemant Badane from Maharashtra said that he and his family are planning to cut short their Shimla trip owing to this problem.

"The hotel which we are staying in is providing a single bucket of water and charging Rs 3500 per night. I had to pay Rs 42 rupees for 1 litre bottled water," he said to ANI.

Like Hemant, many tourists are cancelling their tour midway as they feel cheated owing to this crisis. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shimla water crisis Shimla Illegal water connections Himachal Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision