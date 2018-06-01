Home Nation

Shiv Sena needles BJP by fielding candidate for legislative council

The action that came just a day after the party president declined to accept verdict at the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency has raised eyebrows.

File Photo of Shiv Sena supporters | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In an indication that it would continue with its agenda of needling the BJP, the Shiv Sena declared its candidate for Konkan Graduates' Constituency of the state legislative council on Friday. 

Shiv Sena has decided to field former Thane mayor Sanjay More for the Konkan Graduates' constituency of the legislative council for which the elections were announced last week. Seating MLC Niranjan Davkhare had resigned from the NCP a day prior to announcement to join the BJP. While the BJP has already declared Davkhare's name as their candidate for the election, the Shiv Sena's stand to field it's own candidate is being seen as an attempt to needle the BJP.

The BJP had been contesting the seat traditionally and had successfully kept it to themselves till Davkhare won six years back. Davkhare has groomed the constituency well enough for himself. In addition to that BJP's organization and former MLC from teachers' constituency Ramnath Mote's support form his core strengths.

On the other had Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena has recently won Mumbai University senate elections with thumping majority. The victory is reflective of party's increased strength among young graduate voters, the party feels and hence is hopeful of winning the seat.

Notification for the election, for which polling is on June 25, was issues yesterday. Last date for filing nominations is June 7, after which the real picture would emerge. Last date for withdrawing nominations is June 11.

