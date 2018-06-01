Home Nation

Traffic resumes on Ladakh highway after three days 

traffic on 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway resumed early this morning after clearing all vehicles which were stranded when the road was closed following landslides at Shaitan Nallah.

Published: 01st June 2018 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of a monstrous traffic jam in New Delhi adding to the air pollution.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Photo Service)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Traffic on the national highway, connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir, was resumed on Friday after remaining closed since Tuesday afternoon due to landslides.

A traffic police official told UNI on Friday that traffic on 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway resumed early this morning after clearing all vehicles which were stranded when the road was closed following landslides at Shaitan Nallah between Sonamarg in central Kashmir to Drass stretch.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway immediately pressed into service sophisticated machines and men to clear the landslides.

"Two vehicles which were damaged due to landslides have been removed. Both drivers and conductors were rescued safely," said official.

"Kashmir bound vehicles, including those carrying passengers and empty trucks and oil tankers were allowed to move towards Srinagar early this morning from 0530 hrs. Ladakh bound vehicles will be allowed to move towards their destinations from Sonmarg in central Kashmir from 1130 hrs," he informed Meanwhile, passenger and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) are being allowed from both sides on the national highway, linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will continue to ply one-way only to avoid traffic jam and accident.

HMVs will ply from Jammu to Srinagar only Friday and no HMV vehicle, including security force convoy, would be allowed from opposite direction, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Border Roads Organisation Shaitan Nallah Ladakh highway Ladakh landslide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision