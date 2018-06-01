Traffic resumes on Ladakh highway after three days 

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Traffic on the national highway, connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir, was resumed on Friday after remaining closed since Tuesday afternoon due to landslides.

A traffic police official told UNI on Friday that traffic on 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway resumed early this morning after clearing all vehicles which were stranded when the road was closed following landslides at Shaitan Nallah between Sonamarg in central Kashmir to Drass stretch.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway immediately pressed into service sophisticated machines and men to clear the landslides.

"Two vehicles which were damaged due to landslides have been removed. Both drivers and conductors were rescued safely," said official.

"Kashmir bound vehicles, including those carrying passengers and empty trucks and oil tankers were allowed to move towards Srinagar early this morning from 0530 hrs. Ladakh bound vehicles will be allowed to move towards their destinations from Sonmarg in central Kashmir from 1130 hrs," he informed Meanwhile, passenger and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) are being allowed from both sides on the national highway, linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will continue to ply one-way only to avoid traffic jam and accident.

HMVs will ply from Jammu to Srinagar only Friday and no HMV vehicle, including security force convoy, would be allowed from opposite direction, he said.