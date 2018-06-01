Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh DyCM Dinesh Sharma equates Sita's birth to test tube baby technology, kicks up row

Sharma, who on Wednesday said that journalism had started during the times of the Mahabharata, said that Janak, Sita's father, had used a plough following which she was born from a pitcher.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma kicked up a row when he equated the birth of Goddess Sita from an earthen pot in the ancient times with the concept of present-day ‘test tube’ technology. 

Speaking at an event of vernacular media persons, Sharma claimed that advancements had always been an order in the country. To substantiate his point he said as per the popular belief Sita ji was born from an earthen pot when King Janaka (father of Sita ji) was ploughing a filed once. “This means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to the technology of test tube baby might have existed. King Janaka, while ploughing a field, got a baby girl in an earthen pot and she became Goddess Sita,” he has been shown in a video which went viral on social media on Friday.

Continuing in the same vein, the Deputy CM equated mythological character ‘Narad’ with present day ‘Google’ and ‘Pushpak Viman’ of the yore to present day aeroplanes.

However, Sharma's statement has left the BJP ranks red faced with party leaders distancing them from the controversy. Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi rejected the controversy maintaining that it was being raked up unnecessarily by some `vested interests'. “He was drawing an analogy between the concept which existed in the ancient times and the present day techniques to portray how the country has always been in pace with the advancements and has even gifted a many technologies to the world. There is nothing wrong in it,'' he said.

Earlier, newly anointed Tripura CM Biplab Deb had sparked a row after by advising the youth of his state to open dairies and paan shops instead of running after the politicians for the job.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma Ramayana Test tube baby goddess Sita

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence