Uttar Pradesh DyCM Dinesh Sharma equates Sita's birth to test tube baby technology, kicks up row

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma kicked up a row when he equated the birth of Goddess Sita from an earthen pot in the ancient times with the concept of present-day ‘test tube’ technology.

Speaking at an event of vernacular media persons, Sharma claimed that advancements had always been an order in the country. To substantiate his point he said as per the popular belief Sita ji was born from an earthen pot when King Janaka (father of Sita ji) was ploughing a filed once. “This means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to the technology of test tube baby might have existed. King Janaka, while ploughing a field, got a baby girl in an earthen pot and she became Goddess Sita,” he has been shown in a video which went viral on social media on Friday.

Continuing in the same vein, the Deputy CM equated mythological character ‘Narad’ with present day ‘Google’ and ‘Pushpak Viman’ of the yore to present day aeroplanes.

However, Sharma's statement has left the BJP ranks red faced with party leaders distancing them from the controversy. Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi rejected the controversy maintaining that it was being raked up unnecessarily by some `vested interests'. “He was drawing an analogy between the concept which existed in the ancient times and the present day techniques to portray how the country has always been in pace with the advancements and has even gifted a many technologies to the world. There is nothing wrong in it,'' he said.

Earlier, newly anointed Tripura CM Biplab Deb had sparked a row after by advising the youth of his state to open dairies and paan shops instead of running after the politicians for the job.