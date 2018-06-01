Home Nation

Village pradhan arrested in connection with killing watchman in Uttar Pradesh

The watchman and his brother, after seeking information under the RTI pertaining to various developmental works in the village, had complained to officials against the pradhan.

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: A village pradhan was arrested in connection with the killing of a 45-year-old watchman here, police said today.

Rajendra Yadav of Sisai village was allegedly killed last night.

Following a complaint lodged by his brother, a case was registered against village pradhan Ram Kishun Gupta and another person, Superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said.

Police said that there were some disputes between the village pradhan and the watchman.

"The watchman and his brother, after seeking information under the RTI pertaining to various developmental works in the village, had complained to officials against the pradhan," the SP said.

The village pradhan has been arrested, he said.

